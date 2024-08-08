Watch the video for The Smile’s new track, “Don’t Get Me Started”

The Smile have released a new track, “Don’t Get Me Started“, which is their first new music since their second studio album, Wall Of Eyes, in January this year.

You can watch the video below, directed by audiovisual artist Weirdcore.

BRUCE SPRINGSTEEN IS ON THE COVER OF THE NEW UNCUT – ORDER YOUR COPY HERE

Advertisement

“Don’t Get Me Started” was released last Friday [August 2, 2024] as a limited edition, 2-track 12-inch single with another new song, “The Slip”.

“Don’t Get Me Started” was produced and mixed by Sam Petts-Davies, who produced Wall Of Eyes.