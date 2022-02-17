Watch the video for Jon Spencer & The HITmakers’ “Junk Man”

Jon Spencer returns with a new album, Spencer Gets It Lit.

Recorded with The HITmakers – aka Sam Coomes (synth and vocal), M. Sord (drums), and Bob Bert (trash) – the album has been produced by Bill Skibbe and Spencer.

You can watch the video for “Junk Man” here:

Spencer Gets It Lit is released on April 1 by Bronzerat Records; pre-order here.

Tracklisting is:

Junk Man

Get It Right Now

Death Ray

The Worst Facts

Primary Baby

Worm Town

Bruise

Layabout Trap

Push Comes To Shove

My Hit Parade

Rotting Money

Strike 3

Get Up & Do It

Germ Vs. Jerk*

The Devil’s Ice Age*

*Tracks 14 & 15 are CD only