Watch the video for Jon Spencer & The HITmakers’ “Junk Man”

Jon Spencer returns with a new album, Spencer Gets It Lit.
- ORDER NOW: Kate Bush is on the cover in the latest issue of Uncut
- READ MORE: Neil Young & The Crazy Horse – Barn review
Recorded with The HITmakers – aka Sam Coomes (synth and vocal), M. Sord (drums), and Bob Bert (trash) – the album has been produced by Bill Skibbe and Spencer.
You can watch the video for “Junk Man” here:
Advertisement
Spencer Gets It Lit is released on April 1 by Bronzerat Records; pre-order here.
Tracklisting is:
Junk Man
Get It Right Now
Death Ray
The Worst Facts
Primary Baby
Worm Town
Bruise
Layabout Trap
Push Comes To Shove
My Hit Parade
Rotting Money
Strike 3
Get Up & Do It
Germ Vs. Jerk*
The Devil’s Ice Age*
*Tracks 14 & 15 are CD only