Watch the video for Brian Eno’s “Stiff”

To coincide with the release of the Official Soundtrack to Gary Hustwit’s generative film Eno, a new video has been released for the track “Stiff“, made from footage newly unearthed during the making of the documentary.

Watch the video below.

“Stiff” was originally included on the Eno album My Squelchy Life, which was due for release in 1991, but never saw the light of day in 2015.

The vinyl edition of the Official Soundtrack album comes as 2LP recycled black vinyl and 2LP pink & white vinyl (only available from Eno’s website), and a 73-minute long CD with an illustrated 16 page booklet.

