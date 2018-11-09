Watch Nick Cave interview Marianne Faithfull

Plus a behind-the-scenes glimpse of the making of her Negative Capability album

After working together on 2005’s After The Poison, Marianne Faithfull teamed up again with Nick Cave for “The Gypsy Fairie Queen”, the lead single from Faithfull’s current album Negative Capability.

During the making of that album at La Frette studios in Paris, Cave interviewed Faithfull for a video you can watch below:

Order the latest issue of Uncut online and have it sent to your home!

“I know Nick likes writing dark songs for himself, but when I present him with dark lyrics, he doesn’t like it,” says Faithfull. “So I’m careful of writing something more positive, and ‘The Gypsy Faerie Queen’ is a very good example of that. But I never know if he will like it or not. I do feel very lucky to be able to work with somebody like that, who I’m so fond of, who I respect so much, and love working with.

“It was really nice that he dropped in to La Frette studios during the album recording, and I didn’t expect it. We had a nice chat about the songs, the recording process, and what we do!”

You can read a comprehensive review of Negative Capability in the current issue of Uncut, in shops now or available online by clicking here.

Subscribe to Uncut and make huge savings on the cover price – find out by clicking here!

Like us on Facebook to keep up to date with the latest news from Uncut.

The December 2018 issue of Uncut is now on sale in the UK – with Bob Dylan on the cover. The issue also comes with a unique 12-track Bob Dylan CD, The Best Of The Bootleg Series, featuring an exclusive track from Dylan’s latest boxset. Elsewhere in the issue you’ll find exclusive features on the Small Faces, Jeff Tweedy, the Psychedelic Furs, Moses Sumney, Sister Sledge, Jeff Goldblum, Marianne Fathfull, Ty Segall, Roger Daltrey, Klaus Voormann and many more.

Uncut: the past, present and future of great music.