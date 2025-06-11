Brian Wilson has died, the BBC reports.
Brian Wilson has died, the BBC reports.
THE JULY 2025 ISSUE OF UNCUT IS AVAILABLE TO ORDER NOW: STARRING NICK DRAKE, A 15-TRACK NEW MUSIC CD, THE WHO, BLACK SABBATH, BRIAN ENO, MATT BERNINGER, PULP, BOB WEIR AND MORE
“We are heartbroken to announce that our beloved father Brian Wilson has passed away,” his family said in a statement shared online.
“We are at a loss for words right now.”
“Please respect our privacy at this time as our family grieving. We realize that we are sharing our grief with the world.”
Born in 1942 and raised in Hawthorne, California, Wilson formed The Beach Boys in 1961, with his younger brothers Carl and Dennis, cousin Mike Love and friend Al Jardine.
In February 2024, it was revealed Wilson had dementia.
Already, tributes are being paid to Wilson.
This is a developing story…