Brian Wilson has died, the BBC reports.

“We are heartbroken to announce that our beloved father Brian Wilson has passed away,” his family said in a statement shared online.

“We are at a loss for words right now.”

“Please respect our privacy at this time as our family grieving. We realize that we are sharing our grief with the world.”

— Brian Wilson (@BrianWilsonLive) June 11, 2025

Born in 1942 and raised in Hawthorne, California, Wilson formed The Beach Boys in 1961, with his younger brothers Carl and Dennis, cousin Mike Love and friend Al Jardine.

In February 2024, it was revealed Wilson had dementia.

Already, tributes are being paid to Wilson.

Anyone who really knows me knows how heart broken I am about Brian Wilson passing. Not many people influenced me as much as he did. I feel very lucky that I was able to meet him and spend some time with him. He was always very kind and generous. He was our American Mozart. A one… pic.twitter.com/OOT0eVwQJ7 — Seán Ono Lennon (@seanonolennon) June 11, 2025

Oh no Brian Wilson and Sly Stone in one week ~ my world is in mourning 🙏🙏so sad ❤️❤️xx pic.twitter.com/NXPfKzy7Ml — Ronnie Wood (@ronniewood) June 11, 2025

This is a developing story…