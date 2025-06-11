Mavis Staples has recorded a new cover of Frank Ocean‘s “Godspeed“, from his 2016 album, Blonde.

You can hear her version below.

“Godspeed” was produced by Brad Cook (Bon Iver, Waxahatchee, Nathaniel Rateliff) and features spoken word vocals by songwriter and Youth Poet Laureate, Kara Jackson.

“Channel Orange was my first introduction to Frank Ocean and I was just amazed at the writing and soulfulness coming from his voice,” says Staples. “And I loved Blonde when that record came out. That first line in ‘Godspeed‘ of “I will always love you” just crushes me every time I hear it… or sing it. It’s just such a beautiful song and he sounds amazing on it so I was a little nervous if we could pull it off. I was honoured to sing his words.”

Staples is also going our on tour, including a handful of European dates.

TOUR DATES

June 21 – Ottawa, ON @ Ottawa Jazz Festival

June 23 – Toronto, Canada @ Toronto Jazz Festival

June 26 – Montreal, Canada @ Montreal Jazz Festival

June 28 – Knoxville, TN @ Bijou Theatre

June 29 – Brevard, NC @ Brevard Music Center

July 5 – Sioux City, IA @ Saturday in the Park

July 13 – Winnipeg, MB @ Winnipeg Folk Festvial

July 18 – Detroit, MI @ Concert of Colors

July 20 – Columbus, OH @ Jazz & Rib Fest

July 22 – Cincinnati, OH @ Memorial Hall

Aug 2 – Notodden, Norway @ Notodden Blues Festival

Aug 5 – Utrecht, NL @ TivoliVredenburg

Aug 7 – Gothenburg, Västra Götaland County @ Way Out West

Aug 10 – San Jose, CA @ San Jose Jazz Summer Fest

Aug 22 – Winston-Salem, NC @ The Ramkat

Aug 23 – Rocky Mount, VA @ Harvester Performance Center

Aug 25 – Ocean City, NJ @ Ocean City Music Pier

Sept 11 – Solana Beach, CA @ Belly Up Tavern

Sept 13 – Napa, CA @ Blue Note Summer Sessions

Oct 4 – Memphis, TN @ Mempho Fest

Oct 9 – Tucson, AZ @ Fox Theatre

Oct 12 – Chandler, AZ @ Chandler Center for the Arts