Mavis Staples has recorded a new cover of Frank Ocean's "Godspeed", from his 2016 album, Blonde.
Mavis Staples has recorded a new cover of Frank Ocean‘s “Godspeed“, from his 2016 album, Blonde.
You can hear her version below.
THE JULY 2025 ISSUE OF UNCUT IS AVAILABLE TO ORDER NOW: STARRING NICK DRAKE, A 15-TRACK NEW MUSIC CD, THE WHO, BLACK SABBATH, BRIAN ENO, MATT BERNINGER, PULP, BOB WEIR AND MORE
“Godspeed” was produced by Brad Cook (Bon Iver, Waxahatchee, Nathaniel Rateliff) and features spoken word vocals by songwriter and Youth Poet Laureate, Kara Jackson.
“Channel Orange was my first introduction to Frank Ocean and I was just amazed at the writing and soulfulness coming from his voice,” says Staples. “And I loved Blonde when that record came out. That first line in ‘Godspeed‘ of “I will always love you” just crushes me every time I hear it… or sing it. It’s just such a beautiful song and he sounds amazing on it so I was a little nervous if we could pull it off. I was honoured to sing his words.”
Staples is also going our on tour, including a handful of European dates.
TOUR DATES
June 21 – Ottawa, ON @ Ottawa Jazz Festival
June 23 – Toronto, Canada @ Toronto Jazz Festival
June 26 – Montreal, Canada @ Montreal Jazz Festival
June 28 – Knoxville, TN @ Bijou Theatre
June 29 – Brevard, NC @ Brevard Music Center
July 5 – Sioux City, IA @ Saturday in the Park
July 13 – Winnipeg, MB @ Winnipeg Folk Festvial
July 18 – Detroit, MI @ Concert of Colors
July 20 – Columbus, OH @ Jazz & Rib Fest
July 22 – Cincinnati, OH @ Memorial Hall
Aug 2 – Notodden, Norway @ Notodden Blues Festival
Aug 5 – Utrecht, NL @ TivoliVredenburg
Aug 7 – Gothenburg, Västra Götaland County @ Way Out West
Aug 10 – San Jose, CA @ San Jose Jazz Summer Fest
Aug 22 – Winston-Salem, NC @ The Ramkat
Aug 23 – Rocky Mount, VA @ Harvester Performance Center
Aug 25 – Ocean City, NJ @ Ocean City Music Pier
Sept 11 – Solana Beach, CA @ Belly Up Tavern
Sept 13 – Napa, CA @ Blue Note Summer Sessions
Oct 4 – Memphis, TN @ Mempho Fest
Oct 9 – Tucson, AZ @ Fox Theatre
Oct 12 – Chandler, AZ @ Chandler Center for the Arts