Tonight, Jarvis Cocker tells the audience, is a “high pressure evening”. It’s Pulp’s first time playing The O2 – capacity: 20,000 – and the third night of their arena tour in support of new album More; the gig is also being filmed; and, perhaps most importantly, it’s Cocker’s wedding anniversary and his wife is in the audience.

Why, then, does Jarvis seem so relaxed in front of the thousands filling the floor and lining the walls of this huge space? Perhaps it’s the number one album they’ve just bagged today, or perhaps it’s the fact that More has been a bigger success with fans and critics alike than anyone would have imagined, even the band. After all, it’s been 24 years since Pulp last released an LP – 2001’s excellent but awkward We Love Life – and it’s been a long time since their stock was this high. In 2002, for instance, their Hits album reached the giddy heights of #72 in the UK.

I saw Pulp for the first time almost 27 years ago, on December 5, 1998, on the last night of the This Is Hardcore tour at another arena, the Bournemouth International Centre. Things were very different then: they had just two extra musicians onstage, including Richard Hawley, plus Gareth Dickinson, a Jarvis impersonator from Stars In Their Eyes, who came on for the opening “The Fear” and sang a closing cover of Queen’s “Crazy Little Thing Called Love”. There’s no such messing about tonight: Pulp, augmented by an army of additional players, are performing two sets on this tour, with an intermission, all the better to be able to fit in all the hits, quite a few deep cuts and a bunch of new songs.

As on the rest of the tour so far, they start with two energetic More tracks, “Spike Island” and “Grown Ups”, and those seated immediately get up and remain on their feet for most of the night. Their live returns in 2011/12 and 2023/24 didn’t come with any new material (aside from a James Murphy-produced single, “About You”), but the Pulp that we see in 2025 are no nostalgia act. Such is the love for More, it’s as if they’ve just carried on directly from where they left off; or to be exact, from where their commercial appeal started to wane, a year or so before I saw them in Bournemouth.

“Slow Jam”, prefaced with a photo of Sheffield’s Limit nightclub, where Cocker and the band would go “before 10pm, as it was free”, is a slow-burning delight, but Pulp’s supreme confidence is shown by sticking “Sorted For Es & Wizz” and “Disco 2000” as the fourth and fifth songs of the night. The crowd gasp at Cocker’s sheer gall, and all that. They’re playing these old songs in their original keys too, unlike a fair few bands of their vintage and older, and it adds something. Or perhaps it’s the opposite, that messing with the keys takes some magic away, and our ears can sense that something’s not quite right. Here, Cocker has to work to reach the notes, but he’s spot on.

The string section are a welcome addition to the musicians onstage, and they also provide backing vocals, clap on “Disco 2000” and play shakers, whistles and horns on “Sorted…”, all while clad in ravey bucket hats on the latter. Also excellent are the five additional band members joining the core quartet onstage, with a besequinned Emma Smith particularly brilliant as she covers former member Russell Senior’s guitar and atmospheric violin parts. With so many great contributors onstage, covering all kinds of instrumentation, it feels like Pulp could genuinely pull off anything from their back catalogue, and they cover a wide range tonight: from the gothic synth disco of “OU (Gone Gone)” to the pulsating “Do You Remember The First Time?” to the ornate folk-country of “A Sunset”.

“FEELINGCALLEDLOVE” and “Party Hard” (played for the first time since 2012, and the winner in a fan vote against “Seconds”) – are a little ramshackle and tentative, though, perhaps due to the mix, but no-one minds. Pulp have never been super-slick, after all, and these slightly raw moments are a welcome counterpoint to the showbiz elements tonight: giant screens, VT/CGI backdrops courtesy of director Garth Jennings (also filming tonight) and light-up disco steps for Jarvis to frolic on.

Stronger is “This Is Hardcore”, which begins with a queasy new violin intro, Cocker moodily lounging on a leather chair at the top of the steps, sipping a coffee. For all its sleazy imagery and grubby lust, it’s probably the most complex, cinematic moment in their catalogue, and its crushed velvet, Bond-esque grandeur is well suited to this expanded lineup and a venue of this size. Hardcore’s “Help The Aged” is also a triumph, and seems to be more beloved than it was at the time. The epic “Sunrise”, too, which closes the first set, garners a warmer reception than it did on release as We Love Life’s first single alongside “The Trees”. It’s the only track from that album we hear tonight.

The second set begins with just Cocker, Mark Webber, Candida Doyle and Nick Banks playing an acoustic version of the beautiful “Something Changed”, which the entire crowd seem to sing along with. Compare its profound, funny lyrics about the magic of chance meetings and fate to “This Is Hardcore”’s horny “that goes in there, and that goes in there, and that goes in there” for Cocker’s range.

As this is an arena show we get a costume change from the man himself for the second set – pinstripe jacket and denim shirt swapped for a velvet jacket and checked shirt – and the arrival of two glittering backing singers for “The Fear” onwards. Soon we’re into a finely tuned run of favourites to finish: “Do You Remember The First Time?”, “Mis-Shapes”, “Got To Have Love” (a More track that’s already become a classic), “Babies” (on which Jarvis shows off his lead guitar skills for the only time) and “Common People”.

Perverse as it may sound, “Common People” wasn’t a song I was looking forward to, but the band tackle it with such energy that it shrugs off the shackles of overfamiliarity and sounds fresh again, as brilliant as it did in 1995. What we loved about it all those years ago is brought to the surface again, and I’m struck by lyrics I’ve heard a thousand times, especially the furious and still relevant: “You will never understand how it feels to live your life/With no meaning or control/And with nowhere left to go…”

It would be hard for anyone – from casual fan to diehard – to argue too much with the setlist, but it’s tantalising to think of what else they could have played: “Glory Days”, “Bad Cover Version”, “I Spy”, “Underwear”, “Dishes” (performed in Dublin a few days ago), “Joyriders” and many more… and from the new album, “My Sex” and “Background Noise” would have been welcome.

But, assuming the huge success of More inspires Pulp to carry on, there’ll be other times. While they’ve come back for live work over the years, making a new album has changed everything about this band. Pulp have caught the zeitgeist in a way no-one could quite have imagined, and their return has not only given us a clutch of great new songs, but made their old songs seem more vital than they have in years. Tonight Pulp feel alive again. What a hell of a show.

