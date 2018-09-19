Hear Marianne Faithfull’s new song, featuring Nick Cave

“The Gypsy Faerie Queen” is the first single from her album Negative Capability

Marianne Faithfull will release her 21st album, Negative Capability, on November 2.

Hear the first single, “The Gypsy Faerie Queen” featuring Nick Cave, below:

Inspired by Shakespeare’s Midsummer Night’s Dream, “The Gypsy Faerie Queen” was co-written with Nick Cave and features his vocals and piano playing. “It’s a little miracle,” says Faithfull. “It’s just gorgeous… I think it’s one of the loveliest songs we’ve ever written together. It was so great working with Nick again.”

The song also features Warren Ellis, Ed Harcourt and Rob Ellis, who all make further appearances on Negative Capability.

