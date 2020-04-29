Watch Nick Cave cover T.Rex’s “Cosmic Dancer”

A new Marc Bolan tribute album will be released by BMG on September 4, featuring T.Rex (and Tyrannosaurus Rex) songs covered by the likes of Nick Cave, Lucinda Williams, U2 with Elton John, Devendra Banhart, Father John Misty, Beth Orton, Marc Almond, Joan Jett, Todd Rundgren, Peaches and many more.



AngelHeaded Hipster: The Songs Of Marc Bolan And T.Rex is the final work of producer Hal Willner, who died earlier this month of Covid-19.

Watch Nick Cave play his version of “Cosmic Dancer” below:

Peruse the full tracklisting for AngelHeaded Hipster: The Songs Of Marc Bolan And T.Rex below:

1. Children Of The Revolution – Kesha

2. Cosmic Dancer – Nick Cave

3. Jeepster – Joan Jett

4. Scenescof – Devendra Banhart

5. Life’s A Gas – Lucinda Williams

6. Solid Gold, Easy Action – Peaches

7. Dawn Storm – Børns

8. Hippy Gumbo – Beth Orton

9. I Love To Boogie – King Khan

10. Beltane Walk – Gaby Moreno

11. Bang A Gong (Get It On) – U2 feat. Elton John

12. Diamond Meadows – John Cameron Mitchell

13. Ballrooms Of Mars – Emily Haines

14. Main Man – Father John Misty

15. Rock On – Perry Farrell

16. The Street and Babe Shadow – Elysian Fields

17. The Leopards – Gavin Friday

18. Metal Guru – Nena

19. Teenage Dream – Marc Almond

20. Organ Blues – Helga Davis

21. Planet Queen – Todd Rundgren

22. Great Horse – Jessie Harris

23. Mambo Sun – Sean Lennon and Charlotte Kemp Muhl

24. Pilgrim’s Tale – Victoria Williams with Julian Lennon

25. Bang A Gong (Get It On) Reprise – David Johansen

26. She Was Born To Be My Unicorn / Ride A White Swan – Maria McKee