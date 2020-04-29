Subscribe
Watch Nick Cave cover T.Rex’s “Cosmic Dancer”

From new Marc Bolan tribute album, AngelHeaded Hipster

Sam Richards
Nick Cave by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic; Marc Bolan by Gloria Stavers/Copyright Danny Fields

A new Marc Bolan tribute album will be released by BMG on September 4, featuring T.Rex (and Tyrannosaurus Rex) songs covered by the likes of Nick Cave, Lucinda Williams, U2 with Elton John, Devendra Banhart, Father John Misty, Beth Orton, Marc Almond, Joan Jett, Todd Rundgren, Peaches and many more.

AngelHeaded Hipster: The Songs Of Marc Bolan And T.Rex is the final work of producer Hal Willner, who died earlier this month of Covid-19.

Watch Nick Cave play his version of “Cosmic Dancer” below:

Peruse the full tracklisting for AngelHeaded Hipster: The Songs Of Marc Bolan And T.Rex below:

1. Children Of The Revolution – Kesha
2. Cosmic Dancer – Nick Cave
3. Jeepster – Joan Jett
4. Scenescof – Devendra Banhart
5. Life’s A Gas – Lucinda Williams
6. Solid Gold, Easy Action – Peaches
7. Dawn Storm – Børns
8. Hippy Gumbo – Beth Orton
9. I Love To Boogie – King Khan
10. Beltane Walk – Gaby Moreno
11. Bang A Gong (Get It On) – U2 feat. Elton John
12. Diamond Meadows – John Cameron Mitchell
13. Ballrooms Of Mars – Emily Haines
14. Main Man – Father John Misty
15. Rock On – Perry Farrell
16. The Street and Babe Shadow – Elysian Fields
17. The Leopards – Gavin Friday
18. Metal Guru – Nena
19. Teenage Dream – Marc Almond
20. Organ Blues – Helga Davis
21. Planet Queen – Todd Rundgren
22. Great Horse – Jessie Harris
23. Mambo Sun – Sean Lennon and Charlotte Kemp Muhl
24. Pilgrim’s Tale – Victoria Williams with Julian Lennon
25. Bang A Gong (Get It On) Reprise – David Johansen
26. She Was Born To Be My Unicorn / Ride A White Swan – Maria McKee

