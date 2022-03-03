Nick Cave and Warren Ellis teamed up for a performance of “Ghosteen Speaks” on The Late Late Show last night (March 2) – check it out below.

The track was originally released as part of Nick Cave And The Bad Seeds’ 2019 album Ghosteen and last night, Cave teamed up with Ellis for a soaring, slow-burning rendition of the track.

The performance comes ahead of the release of the Andrew Dominik-directed documentary This Much I Know To Be True which will explore Cave and Ellis’ creative relationship and feature songs from their last two studio albums, Ghosteen and last year’s Carnage.

The film will be released in cinemas globally on May 11, with tickets going on sale on March 23 from here.

Check out Nick Cave and Warren Ellis‘ performance of “Ghosteen Speaks” here.