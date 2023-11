Neil Young has released a version of “The Star-Spangled Banner” to coincide with Thanksgiving.

The video, directed by Daryl Hannah, finds Young playing the American national anthem on Old Black, in the style reminiscent of his Weld-era take on “Blowin’ In The Wind“.

The video ends with the messages “Be Brave” and “Stand With Peace” appearing on the screen while Young runs his guitar through his effects pedals.

