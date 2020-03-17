Subscribe
News

Watch Neil Young play “Heart Of Gold” live from his fireside

For Bernie Sanders' Digital Rally, also featuring Jim James

Sam Richards
Credit: C Flanigan/FilmMagic

Trending Now

BlogsSam Richards - 0

Send us your questions for Steve Howe of Yes

The guitar ace will field your enquiries in a future issue of Uncut
Read more
AlbumAllan Jones - 0

Bryan Ferry – Live At The Royal Albert Hall 1974

A wild night, thrillingly recalled
Read more
FeaturesMichael Bonner - 0

Genesis interviewed: “We ended up as a three-piece because we had too many ideas for a five-piece…”

With the imminent re-issue of Peter Gabriel's first four solo albums - and last week's news of Phil Collins'...
Read more

Yesterday, Neil Young took part in a ‘digital rally’ in support of Bernie Sanders, playing “Heart Of Gold” live from his home. You can watch Young’s segment at 38:15 on the video below.

The livestream also featured Jim James of My Morning Jacket (5:12) and The Free Nationals (1:02:19).

Advertisement

Neil Young has revealed that there will be more where this came from. Posting on Neil Young Archives, he wrote: “Because we are all at home and not venturing out, we will try to do a stream from my fireplace with my lovely wife filming. It will be a down-home production, a few songs, a little time together.” He is expected to announce the first livestream in the coming days.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Latest Issue

Robert Plant, Karen Dalton, Elton John, Stephen Malkmus, Maria McKee, Shabaka Hutchings and Iggy & Bowie – plus a free 15-track CD
Buy Now
Subscribe Today
Advertisement

Features

BlogsMichael Bonner - 0

The 4th Uncut New Music Playlist Of 2020

Apologies for what feels like a massive delay since the last Playlist; crazy deadlines plus, you know, real world...
Read more
Advertisement

SHOP UNCUT

John Robinson - 0
Celebrating the influential new wave band and their iconic singer Debbie Harry, we present the Ultimate Music Guide to Blondie. From punk to new...
Publications

Blondie – Ultimate Music Guide

Buy Now
John Robinson - 0
The latest in Uncut’s Ultimate Record Collection series is the first of our artist-led specials. We begin with David Bowie: 1964-1976, which presents every...
Publications

David Bowie – Ultimate Record Collection, Part 1 (1964-1976)

Buy Now
Tom Pinnock - 0
Robert Plant, Karen Dalton, Elton John, Stephen Malkmus, Maria McKee, Shabaka Hutchings and Iggy & Bowie – plus a free 15-track CD
Magazines

Uncut – April 2020

Buy Now
Sam Richards - 0
Who’s next? Well, yes they are. Ahead of their UK arena tour, our latest deluxe edition Ultimate Music Guide focuses on the music of...
Publications

The Who – Deluxe Ultimate Music Guide

Buy Now
Tom Pinnock - 0
Kate Bush, Robert Wyatt, Peter Green and Tame Impala – plus our Sounds Of The New West Volume 5 CD – all feature in...
Magazines

Uncut – March 2020

Buy Now

SHOP UNCUT

John Robinson - 0
Celebrating the influential new wave band and their iconic singer Debbie Harry, we present the Ultimate Music Guide to Blondie. From punk to new...
Publications

Blondie – Ultimate Music Guide

Buy Now
John Robinson - 0
The latest in Uncut’s Ultimate Record Collection series is the first of our artist-led specials. We begin with David Bowie: 1964-1976, which presents every...
Publications

David Bowie – Ultimate Record Collection, Part 1 (1964-1976)

Buy Now
Tom Pinnock - 0
Robert Plant, Karen Dalton, Elton John, Stephen Malkmus, Maria McKee, Shabaka Hutchings and Iggy & Bowie – plus a free 15-track CD
Magazines

Uncut – April 2020

Buy Now
Sam Richards - 0
Who’s next? Well, yes they are. Ahead of their UK arena tour, our latest deluxe edition Ultimate Music Guide focuses on the music of...
Publications

The Who – Deluxe Ultimate Music Guide

Buy Now
Tom Pinnock - 0
Kate Bush, Robert Wyatt, Peter Green and Tame Impala – plus our Sounds Of The New West Volume 5 CD – all feature in...
Magazines

Uncut – March 2020

Buy Now
Sam Richards - 0
Bridge Over Troubled Water is 50! To celebrate this, and to commemorate over 60 years of their music-making – both separately, and as a...
Publications

Simon & Garfunkel – The Ultimate Music Guide

Buy Now

Subscribe to Uncut today and never miss an issue.

Save up to 35% when you subscribe online

Learn More

© 2020 UNCUT is a member of the media division of BandLab Technologies.