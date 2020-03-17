Watch Neil Young play “Heart Of Gold” live from his fireside

Yesterday, Neil Young took part in a ‘digital rally’ in support of Bernie Sanders, playing “Heart Of Gold” live from his home. You can watch Young’s segment at 38:15 on the video below.

The livestream also featured Jim James of My Morning Jacket (5:12) and The Free Nationals (1:02:19).

Neil Young has revealed that there will be more where this came from. Posting on Neil Young Archives, he wrote: “Because we are all at home and not venturing out, we will try to do a stream from my fireplace with my lovely wife filming. It will be a down-home production, a few songs, a little time together.” He is expected to announce the first livestream in the coming days.