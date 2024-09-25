Watch Neil Young play 1977’s “Hey Babe” live for the first time

Neil Young played “Hey Babe” live for the first time on September 24, 2024 at the Capitol Theatre, Portchester, New York.

The song originally appeared on Young’s 1977 album American Stars ‘N Bars, while a previously unreleased version of the song appeared more recently on Archives Vol. III (1976 – 1987).

Young has recently been playing with a ‘new’ band, The Chrome Hearts, comprising guitarist Micah Nelson, bassist Corey McCormick, drummer Anthony LoGerfo and Spooner Oldham on keyboards. McCormick and LoGerfo are also members of Promise Of The Real, with whom Young has often collaborated since 2015’s The Monsanto Years, along with Nelson. Oldham, of course, is a veteran of many of Young’s campaigns since 1978’s Comes A Time.

Young debuted The Chrome Hearts at Farm Aid on September 21. It was his first live appearance since he curtailed Crazy Horse‘s recent Love Earth Tour in May due to illness.

Young is next expected to appear at the Harvest Moon – A Gathering event on October 5 at Lake Hughes in California on a bill that also includes Stephen Stills.

Meanwhile, Young is due to induct Oldham into the Memphis Music Hall of Fame this Friday, September 27.