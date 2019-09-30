Watch Kurt Vile play “Baby’s Arms” with The Sadies

The intimate live performance features in a new documentary, Bottle Back

On Thursday (October 3), Kurt Vile will release a new documentary called Bottle Back, filmed during rehearsals for his 2018 tour.

Below you can watch a “backyard rendition” of his 2011 song “Baby’s Arms” with Toronto rockers The Sadies, taken from the film:

Bottle Back will be available to watch on Youtube from Thursday.

