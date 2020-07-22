Watch Jarv Is… play their new album in a Derbyshire cave

On Friday, Jarvis Cocker and band released their debut album under the Jarv Is… name, Beyond The Pale.

To celebrate, they filmed themselves playing the album in Peak Cavern in Derbyshire – the same venue where two of the album’s songs were recorded during a gig there in 2018.

You can watch Beyond The Pale: Live From The Centre Of The Earth below, until 8pm today (July 22):

“Beyond The Pale was written (& partially recorded) in front of a live audience, so it feels extra-strange not to be able to take it on the road at the moment,” Jarvis Cocker explains. “Fortunately, our friends Iain & Jane suggested a way round the problem: set up our equipment in a cave & they would film the results. We have invented a new way of playing a concert.”

You can listen to or buy Beyond The Pale here.