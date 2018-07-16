Watch Jack White join Pearl Jam for “Rockin’ In The Free World”

The all-star Neil Young jam closed out their set at Portugal's NOS Alive festival

Pearl Jam headlined Portugal’s NOS Alive festival in Portugal on Saturday (July 14).

As they often do, they finished their set with a run though Neil Young’s “Rockin’ In The Free World”. On this occasion they were joined by special guest Jack White, who added some lengthy and impressive soloing. Watch the clip below:

Pearl Jam play London’s O2 Arena tomorrow (July 17). Earlier this year they released a new song, “Can’t Deny Me”, believed to be from their imminent 11th album.

