Watch highlights from End Of The Road Festival 2021

Warm yourself in the depths of winter with this highlights clip from last year’s tremendous End Of The Road festival.

As you’ll hopefully remember, Uncut was on site for the festival – which took place at Larmer Tree Gardens last September. You can find our highlights blog here.

While we wait to learn more about the 2022 line-up, End Of The Road have put together this sizzling reel featuring a few of the many peaks from last year’s festival. And, yes, that is Uncut’s own Tom Pinnock interviewing Sleaford Mod Jason Williamson at the 28 second mark!

End Of The Road Festival runs between September 1 – 4 in Larmer Tree Gardens, Salisbury. You can find more details about ticket info from the EOTR website.

Pixies have already been announced as one of this year’s headliners. Stand by for more announcements soon.