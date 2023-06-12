Watch footage from Joni Mitchell’s first headline concert in over 20 years

Joni Mitchell played her first headline concert in over 20 years on Saturday (June 10).

Following her surprise set last July at the Newport Folk Festival, she made her official return to the stage as part of Brandi Carlile’s Echoes Through The Canyon festival at the Gorge Amphitheatre in Washington state.

According to The Los Angeles Times and Rolling Stone, Mitchell played for three hours, performing 24 songs, accompanied by Carlile – who acted as MC – and a group of collaborators and guests including Annie Lennox, Blake Mills, Lucius, Sarah McLachlan, Marcus Mumford and Dawes’ Taylor Goldsmith.

You can watch footage from the concert below.

Joni Mitchell’s set list for the Gorge Amphitheatre:

‘Big Yellow Taxi’

‘Night Ride Home’

‘Raised On Robbery’

‘Come In From The Cold’

‘Amelia’

‘Carey’

‘Sex Kills’

‘Summertime’ (George Gershwin cover)

‘Ladies Of The Canyon’

‘Help Me’

‘Where There’s A Will There’s A Way’

‘Love Potion No. 9’ (The Clovers cover)

‘A Case Of You’

‘A Strange Boy’

‘Cactus Tree’

‘California’

‘Blue’

‘Why Do Fools Fall In Love’ (Frankie Lymon & The Teenagers cover)

‘Shine’

‘Both Sides Now’

‘The Circle Game’

‘Just Like This Train’

‘If’

‘Young At Heart’ (Frank Sinatra cover)