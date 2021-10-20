Watch Duran Duran’s hedonistic video for “ANNIVERSARY” featuring Elton John, Madonna and Stormzy lookalikes

Duran Duran have released “ANNIVERSARY”, another single from their forthcoming album FUTURE PAST, which comes with an extravagant music video.

The pop legends, who release their new album on Friday (October 22), have shared the Alison Jackson-directed, faux star-studded video for the single. In it we see Duran Duran perform as themselves – as well as opposite their younger incarnations – alongside lookalike stars including Elton John, Madonna, Stormzy, Brad Pitt, Daniel Craig and more.

The video was shot over three days at the historic 11th century Belvoir Castle in Leicestershire. It illustrates a hedonistic weekend bash in which the pop group throw pool parties, living room shows and party so hard that even Queen Elizabeth II passes out.

Duran Duran bassist and founding member John Taylor said: “’ANNIVERSARY’ is a special song for us. Obviously, we were conscious of our own impending 40th anniversary of making music together, but we wanted the song’s meaning to be inclusive in the broadest possible way.

“After playing and working together for so long, we very much appreciate what ‘being together’ and ’staying together’ can really mean, it’s not something we would have thought song-worthy 40 years ago but we do today! It was also fun to build a track with hints of previous Duran hits, they’re like Easter eggs, for the fans to find.”

The news comes ahead of a special livestream event via Dreamstage on Thursday (October 21) that will include an exclusive live Q&A with the band and renowned Billboard editor, Larry Flick, as they reveal untold stories about their time together.

BAFTA-winning filmmaker Jackson will also join the livestream for the global premiere of Double Take , a 30-minute documentary film by award-winning director, Gerry Fox, and Una Burnand, that provides exclusive behind-the-scenes look at the artistry and production work for “ANNIVERSARY”‘s music video.

Tickets for the livestream are available here. The performance will replay for US audiences at 1am BST, followed by a 72-hour VOD period.

It will be the first event to be broadcast from the Now Arcade at the Outernet in Soho, London, prior to the venue’s opening later this year.

“ANNIVERSARY” follows the previously released “INVISIBLE”, the Chai collaboration “MORE JOY” and the Giorgio Moroder-produced “TONIGHT UNITED”.

The band have also worked with Tove Lo, Ivorian Doll, Erol Alkan and Blur’s Graham Coxon for their new album, which you can pre-order/pre-save here.