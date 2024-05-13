Watch Bruce Springsteen & The E Street Band cover The Pogues’ “A Rainy Night in Soho” in Kilkenny

Bruce Springsteen & The E Street Band opened their set last night [May 12, 2024] at Nowlan Park, Kilkenny with a cover of The Pogues‘ “A Rainy Night in Soho“.

The performance was in honour of Shane MacGowan, who died on November 30, 2023.

Springsteen had previously paid tribute to MacGowan, writing on his website:

Over here on E Street, we are heartbroken over the death of Shane MacGowan. Shane was one of my all-time favorite writers. The passion and deep intensity of his music and lyrics is unmatched by all but the very best in the rock and roll canon. I was fortunate to spend a little time with Shane and his lovely wife Victoria the last time we were in Dublin. He was very ill, but still beautifully present in his heart and spirit. His music is timeless and eternal. I don’t know about the rest of us, but they’ll be singing Shane’s songs 100 years from now.

Springsteen and the E Street Band’s next show is on May 16 at Cork’s Páirc Uí Chaoimh.