Watch Bruce Springsteen perform with Steve Earle and The Dukes

Bruce Springsteen performed a special set with Steve Earle and his band The Dukes on Monday night (December 13) – you can see fan-shot footage of the gig below.

The performance at The Town Hall in New York City was part of the seventh annual John Henry’s Friends benefit concert, which raised money for The Keswell School, an educational programme for children and young adults with autism.

Earle and The Dukes were joined mid-way through the evening by Springsteen for a 20-minute, four-song set, which kicked off with a rendition of Springsteen’s “Darkness On The Edge Of Town”.

Springsteen also played “The Promised Land”, “Glory Days” (where he was joined by Willie Nile) and “Pink Cadillac” – you can watch fan-shot footage of those three songs below.

Springsteen later returned to the stage with the rest of the artists on the line-up for a performance of Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young’s “Teach Your Children”.

The benefit concert raised over $100,000 (£75,000) for the Keswell School, with Earle sharing his gratitude to Springsteen and all of the artists who participated in an Instagram post Tuesday (December 14).

The Town Hall gig follows on from a four-song set that Springsteen recently performed at another benefit show at Alice Tully Hall in New York.

Springsteen performed “I’ll Work For Your Love” from 2007’s Magic, the title track from last year’s Letter To You album, and classic tracks “Hungry Heart” and “Dancing In The Dark” during the show.