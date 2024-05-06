Watch Bruce Springsteen debut “If I Was The Priest” live in Europe

Bruce Springsteen debuted “If I Was The Priest” in Europe on May 5, 2024 at the Principality Stadium, Cardiff, Wales.
The song dates back to Springsteen’s singer-songwriter days in the early ’70s. Springsteen performed it during his audition for John Hammond, who signed him to Columbia Records in 1972.
The song was eventually recorded and released in 2020 for Springsteen and The E Street Band’s Letter To You album.
Otherwise unperformed publicly since 1972, it appeared on the setlist on February 14, 2023 at the Toyota Center, Houston, Texas. Springsteen performed it again on two more occasions that month.
Watch the Cardiff performance below.
The setlist for the the Principality Stadium, Cardiff, Wales was:
So Young And In Love
Lonesome Day
No Surrender
Prove It All Night
Darlington County
Ghosts
Better Days
The Promised Land
Spirit In The Night
Hungry Heart
If I Was The Priest
My City Of Ruins
Nightshift
The River
Last Man Standing
Backstreets
Because The Night
She’s The One
Wrecking Ball
The Rising
Badlands
Thunder Road
Encore
Born In The U.S.A
Born To Run
Bobby Jean
Dancing In The Dark
Tenth Avenue Freeze-Out
Twist And Shout
Encore
I’ll See You In My Dreams
Springsteen and The E Street Band next play Boucher Road Playing Fields, Belfast, Northern Ireland on May 9.