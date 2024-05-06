Watch Bruce Springsteen debut “If I Was The Priest” live in Europe

Bruce Springsteen debuted “If I Was The Priest” in Europe on May 5, 2024 at the Principality Stadium, Cardiff, Wales.

The song dates back to Springsteen’s singer-songwriter days in the early ’70s. Springsteen performed it during his audition for John Hammond, who signed him to Columbia Records in 1972.

The song was eventually recorded and released in 2020 for Springsteen and The E Street Band’s Letter To You album.

Otherwise unperformed publicly since 1972, it appeared on the setlist on February 14, 2023 at the Toyota Center, Houston, Texas. Springsteen performed it again on two more occasions that month.

Watch the Cardiff performance below.

The setlist for the the Principality Stadium, Cardiff, Wales was:

So Young And In Love

Lonesome Day

No Surrender

Prove It All Night

Darlington County

Ghosts

Better Days

The Promised Land

Spirit In The Night

Hungry Heart

If I Was The Priest

My City Of Ruins

Nightshift

The River

Last Man Standing

Backstreets

Because The Night

She’s The One

Wrecking Ball

The Rising

Badlands

Thunder Road

Encore

Born In The U.S.A

Born To Run

Bobby Jean

Dancing In The Dark

Tenth Avenue Freeze-Out

Twist And Shout

Encore

I’ll See You In My Dreams

Springsteen and The E Street Band next play Boucher Road Playing Fields, Belfast, Northern Ireland on May 9.