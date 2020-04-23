Subscribe
Watch Bruce Springsteen and Patti Scialfa’s stay-at-home session

They played two songs for the Jersey 4 Jersey benefit

Sam Richards

Bruce Springsteen performed two songs with his wife Patti Scialfa for yesterday’s Jersey 4 Jersey telethon, in aid of the New Jersey Pandemic Relief Fund.

“We’re here tonight dedicated to our healthcare workers and all of those who’ve lost loved ones, and who are suffering and dying with this terrible disease, right here right now in our beloved state,” said Springsteen, before playing “Land Of Hope And Dreams”.

Later, the duo returned to play Tom Waits’ “Jersey Girl”. Watch both performances below:

