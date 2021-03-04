Watch Brigid Mae Power’s new video for “Head Above The Water”

Brigid Mae Power has released a new video for “Head Above The Water“.

The clip is a collaboration between Brigid and Jonny Sanders (Prehuman) and has been released to tie in with the new rescheduled tour in November.

The track is taken from Power’s most recent studio album, also called Head Above The Water, which was one of Uncut’s albums of the year for 2020.

Brigid Mae Power’s rescheduled dates are:

November 23: The Lexington, London, UK

November 24: The Rose Hill, Brighton, UK

November 26: The Glad Café, Glasgow, UK

November 27: St. Michael’s, Manchester, UK