Watch Bob Dylan play “Lenny Bruce” for the first time in 11 years

He freshens up his set list – and his band – for the first dates of US tour

Bob Dylan played the first date of his latest North American tour at the Donald Bren Events Center in Irvine, California, on Friday (October 11).

After opening the show with “Beyond Here Lies Nothin'” – presumably in tribute to the song’s co-writer Robert Hunter, who died last month – Dylan added a couple more songs to the set list from his preceding European tour.

One of those was Time Out Of Mind’s “Not Dark Yet”; another was Shot Of Love’s “Lenny Bruce”, last played live in 2008 – watch that below:

Order the latest issue of Uncut online and have it sent to your home!

Dylan also introduced two new members to his band: Matt Chamberlain, once of Pearl Jam, has replaced long-term drummer George Recile; while Bob Britt – who played on Time Out Of Mind – has joined as an additional guitarist.

You can hear the full Irvine show below:

Subscribe to Uncut and make huge savings on the cover price – find out by clicking here!

Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter to keep up to date with the latest news from Uncut.

The November 2019 issue of Uncut is on sale now, with Jimmy Page on the cover. Our free CD features 17 exclusive cover versions of Wilco songs recorded for us by Low, Courtney Barnett, Cate Le Bon, Kurt Vile and many more. Elsewhere in the issue, there’s Kim Gordon, The Clash live and unseen, Angel Olsen, Tinariwen, Bruce Hornsby, Super Furry Animals, Bob Nastanovich on David Berman and Roger McGuinn.

Uncut: the past, present and future of great music.