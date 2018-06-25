Watch My Bloody Valentine play a new song at Meltdown

Stooges-esque number may feature on their new EP... or not

My Bloody Valentine performed at London’s Royal Festival Hall as part of Robert Smith’s Meltdown Festival on Saturday night (June 23).

During their set, they debuted an untitled new song. Watch a clip of it below:

INSANE! @theofficialmbv 🍄 A post shared by Jeremy Rainbird (@jezzarainbird) on Jun 23, 2018 at 3:03pm PDT

It’s not yet known whether the song will be included on My Bloody Valentine’s new EP, which Kevin Shields has teased in various interviews this year. The band play Roskilde festival in Denmark this weekend before embarking on a US tour in July.

