Watch Billy Corgan perform pre-Smashing Pumpkins songs and rarities

Billy Corgan dusted off some of his pre-Smashing Pumpkins tracks during a run of intimate acoustic shows this month – check out the videos below.

As Stereogum reports, the frontman has performed at Madame ZuZu’s tea shop in the Chicago suburb of Highland Park, Illinois over the previous two weekends (on October 2/3 and October 9/10).

Footage from Corgan‘s stripped-back gig on Saturday (October 9) has since emerged on YouTube. The first half of the set consisted of songs by the musician’s early goth-rock band Marked, including opener “Now That I Feel This Way”, “First Curse” and “The Dream”.

Appearing under the banner of William Patrick Corgan Early Years 1985-1990, the singer then treated those in attendance to a string of early Pumpkins material, playing “Pain”, “The Vigil”, “There It Goes”, “With You” and more.

You can see a selection of fan-shot videos from the show below, with the full set available to watch here.

William Patrick Corgan played:

“Now That I Feel This Way”

“Pictures Of Phillip”

“First Curse”

“Mao Say Tongue #1”

“Ring Of The Shadow”

“The Dream”

“Mao Say Tongue #2”

“Pain”

“The Vigil”

“There It Goes”

“Jennifer Ever”

“With You”

“La Dolly Vita”