Watch Beck’s ‘freestyle’ harmonica version of “Saw Lightning”

Plus a cover of Van Halen's "Hot For Teacher"

Beck has released a video of the ‘freestyle’ version of recent single “Saw Lightning”, in which he performs solo, accompanying himself on harmonica and foot-stomps.

Watch it below:

Order the latest issue of Uncut online and have it sent to your home!

The original version of “Saw Lightning”, co-produced by Pharrell Williams, will feature on Beck’s new album Hyperspace, due later this year via Capitol Records.

You can also hear Beck reunite with regular producer Greg Kurstin on The Bird And The Bee’s new version of Van Halen’s “Hot For Teacher”, which features on the duo’s upcoming album Interpreting The Masters Volume 2: A Tribute To Van Halen, out on August 2. Listen below:

Subscribe to Uncut and make huge savings on the cover price – find out by clicking here!

Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter to keep up to date with the latest news from Uncut.

The August 2019 issue of Uncut is on sale from June 13, and available to order online now – with Bruce Springsteen on the cover. Inside, you’ll find The Rolling Stones, The Raconteurs, Woodstock, Black Sabbath, Beak>, Doves, Jimmy Cliff, Billy Childish, the Flamingo Club and more. Our 15-track CD also showcases the best of the month’s new music, including The Black Keys, 75 Dollar Bill, House And Land, Trash Kit, Mega Bog and more.

Uncut: the past, present and future of great music.