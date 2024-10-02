Watch a video for The Weather Station’s new single, “Neon Signs”

Tamara Lindeman AKA The Weather Station has announced that her new album Humanhood will be released by Fat Possum on January 17.

Watch a video for lead single “Neon Signs” below:

“I wrote ‘Neon Signs’ at a moment of feeling confused, upside down, at that moment when even desire falls away, and dissociation cuts you loose from a story that while wrong, still held things together,” Lindeman explains. “The song came with multiple strands entwined; the way that something that is not true seems to have more energetic intensity than something that is, the confusion of being bombarded with advertising at a moment of climate emergency, the confusion of relationships where coercion is wrapped in the language of love. Ultimately though, isn’t it all the same feeling?”

Advertisement

Humanhood was co-produced by Lindeman and Marcus Paquin at Canterbury Music Company in Toronto, with drummer Kieran Adams, keyboardist Ben Boye, percussionist Phillippe Melanson, reed-and-wind specialist Karen Ng, and bassist Ben Whiteley. Other guests include Sam Amidon, James Elkington and Joseph Shabason.

Pre-order Humanhood here and peruse The Weather Station’s 2025 UK and European tourdates below:

Wed. Feb. 26 – Hamburg, DE @ Nochtspeicher

Thu. Feb. 27 – Copenhagen, DK @ DR Studie 2

Fri. Feb. 28 – Berlin, DE @ Silent Green

Sun. Mar. 2 – Amsterdam, NL @ Tolhuistuin

Mon. Mar. 3 – Brussels, BE @ Botanique / Museum

Tue. Mar. 4 – Paris, FR @ Point Ephemere

Thu. Mar. 6 – Brighton, UK @ CHALK

Fri. Mar. 7 – Leeds, UK @ Brudenell Social Club

Sat. Mar. 8 – Dublin, IE @ Button Factory

Mon. Mar. 10 – Glasgow, UK @ Saint Luke’s

Tue. Mar. 11 – Manchester, UK @ Band On The Wall

Wed. Mar. 12 – Bristol, UK @ The Fleece

Thu. Mar. 13 – London, UK @ Islington Assembly Hall