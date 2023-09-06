Watch a video for The Rolling Stones’ new song, “Angry”

In a press conference today at London’s Hackney Empire, The Rolling Stones confirmed that their new album Hackney Diamonds would be released by Universal on October 20. It will be their first album of new studio material since 2005’s A Bigger Bang.

Watch a video for the first single “Angry” below, directed by Francois Rousselet and starring Sydney Sweeney.

Hackney Diamonds was recorded in various locations around the world, including Henson Recording Studios, Los Angeles; Metropolis Studios, London; Sanctuary Studios, Nassau, Bahamas; Electric Lady Studios, New York; and The Hit Factory/Germano Studios, also in New York. It’s produced by Andrew Watt, who’s previously worked with Pearl Jam, Iggy Pop and Elton John.

You can pre-order the album here, including a special limited ‘Carnaby red’ vinyl edition, available exclusively from The Rolling Stones’ official store. Uncut were in attendance at the Hackney Empire press conference, full report to follow…