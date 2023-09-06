Subscribe
Advertisement
News

Watch a video for The Rolling Stones’ new song, “Angry”

It's the first single from Hackney Diamonds, due out on October 20

By Sam Richards

Trending Now

In a press conference today at London’s Hackney Empire, The Rolling Stones confirmed that their new album Hackney Diamonds would be released by Universal on October 20. It will be their first album of new studio material since 2005’s A Bigger Bang.

ORDER NOW: Tom Waits is on the cover of the latest UNCUT

Watch a video for the first single “Angry” below, directed by Francois Rousselet and starring Sydney Sweeney.

Advertisement

Hackney Diamonds was recorded in various locations around the world, including Henson Recording Studios, Los Angeles; Metropolis Studios, London; Sanctuary Studios, Nassau, Bahamas; Electric Lady Studios, New York; and The Hit Factory/Germano Studios, also in New York. It’s produced by Andrew Watt, who’s previously worked with Pearl Jam, Iggy Pop and Elton John.

You can pre-order the album here, including a special limited ‘Carnaby red’ vinyl edition, available exclusively from The Rolling Stones’ official store. Uncut were in attendance at the Hackney Empire press conference, full report to follow…

Advertisement
Advertisement

Latest Issue

Buy Now
Subscribe Today
Advertisement

Features

Advertisement

SHOP UNCUT

Advertisement

Subscribe to Uncut today and never miss an issue.

Save up to 26% when you subscribe online

Learn More