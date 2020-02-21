Subscribe
News

Watch a video for Teddy Thompson’s new single, “Heartbreaker Please”

It's the title track from his new album, released on May 8

Sam Richards
photo by Gary Waldman

Trending Now

BlogsMichael Bonner - 0

An Audience With Andrew Weatherall

By way of tribute to Andrew Weatherall, whose death was confirmed earlier today, I thought I’d post my interview...
Read more
FeaturesTom Pinnock - 0

Rolling Blackouts Coastal Fever on their new album: “It’s weirder… it feels exciting”

In our recent 2020 album preview, Fran Keaney, singer and acoustic guitarist in Melbourne's Rolling Blackouts Coastal Fever, told...
Read more
FeaturesSam Richards - 0

The 3rd Uncut New Music Playlist of 2020

The return of Jason Isbell and Lucinda Williams, plus King Krule, Hailu Mergia and Jon Hopkins
Read more

Teddy Thompson’s new album Heartbreaker Please will be released by Thirty Tigers on May 8.

Watch a video for the title track below:

Advertisement

Thompson says that the song – and the album as a whole – were inspired by a recent breakup. “I tend to write sad songs, slow songs – it’s what comes naturally,” he says, “so it’s a natural fit with the subject matter, but here, even where the subject matter was kind of sad, I’d set it against a soul beat, give it sort of an uplifting feel.”

Teddy Thompson will tour the UK and Ireland in May, supporting John Grant. Peruse the dates below:

Mon 4th CARDIFF, New Theatre
Weds 6th BEXHILL, De La Warr Pavillion
Thurs 7th LONDON, Alexandra Palace Theatre
Fri 8th GREAT YARMOUTH, Hippodrome Circus
Sun 10th COVENTRY, Warwick Arts Centre
Wed 13th GATESHEAD, Sage Gateshead
Thurs 14th EDINBURGH, Festival Theatre
Sat 16th BATH, The Forum
Sun 17th MANCHESTER, RNCM Theatre
Tues 19th DUBLIN, The National Concert Hall

Advertisement
Advertisement

Latest Issue

Magazines Tom Pinnock - 0
Robert Plant, Karen Dalton, Elton John, Stephen Malkmus, Maria McKee, Shabaka Hutchings and Iggy & Bowie – plus a free 15-track CD
Read more
Buy Now
Subscribe Today
Advertisement

Features

Advertisement

SHOP UNCUT

Tom Pinnock - 0
Robert Plant, Karen Dalton, Elton John, Stephen Malkmus, Maria McKee, Shabaka Hutchings and Iggy & Bowie – plus a free 15-track CD
Magazines

Uncut – April 2020

Buy Now
Sam Richards - 0
Who’s next? Well, yes they are. Ahead of their UK arena tour, our latest deluxe edition Ultimate Music Guide focuses on the music of...
Publications

The Who – Deluxe Ultimate Music Guide

Buy Now
Tom Pinnock - 0
Kate Bush, Robert Wyatt, Peter Green and Tame Impala – plus our Sounds Of The New West Volume 5 CD – all feature in...
Magazines

Uncut – March 2020

Buy Now
Sam Richards - 0
Bridge Over Troubled Water is 50! To celebrate this, and to commemorate over 60 years of their music-making – both separately, and as a...
Publications

Simon & Garfunkel – The Ultimate Music Guide

Buy Now
Sam Richards - 0
I want you so bad it’s driving me mad! Presenting the deluxe 148-page edition of our Ultimate Music Guide to The Beatles. Featuring a...
Publications

The Beatles – Deluxe Ultimate Music Guide

Buy Now

SHOP UNCUT

Tom Pinnock - 0
Robert Plant, Karen Dalton, Elton John, Stephen Malkmus, Maria McKee, Shabaka Hutchings and Iggy & Bowie – plus a free 15-track CD
Magazines

Uncut – April 2020

Buy Now
Sam Richards - 0
Who’s next? Well, yes they are. Ahead of their UK arena tour, our latest deluxe edition Ultimate Music Guide focuses on the music of...
Publications

The Who – Deluxe Ultimate Music Guide

Buy Now
Tom Pinnock - 0
Kate Bush, Robert Wyatt, Peter Green and Tame Impala – plus our Sounds Of The New West Volume 5 CD – all feature in...
Magazines

Uncut – March 2020

Buy Now
Sam Richards - 0
Bridge Over Troubled Water is 50! To celebrate this, and to commemorate over 60 years of their music-making – both separately, and as a...
Publications

Simon & Garfunkel – The Ultimate Music Guide

Buy Now
Sam Richards - 0
I want you so bad it’s driving me mad! Presenting the deluxe 148-page edition of our Ultimate Music Guide to The Beatles. Featuring a...
Publications

The Beatles – Deluxe Ultimate Music Guide

Buy Now
Tom Pinnock - 0
Nick Cave And The Bad Seeds, our 2020 Preview, Drive-By Truckers, Fontaines DC and Grace Slick all feature in the new Uncut, dated February...
Magazines

Uncut – February 2020

Buy Now

Subscribe to Uncut today and never miss an issue.

Save up to 35% when you subscribe online

Learn More

© 2020 UNCUT is a member of the media division of BandLab Technologies.