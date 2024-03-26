Subscribe
Advertisement
News

Watch a video for John Cale’s new single, “How We See The Light”

From his new album POPtical Illusion, out June 14

By Sam Richards
Photo: Madeline McManus

Trending Now

John Cale has announced that his new album POPtical Illusion – a swift follow-up to 2023’s acclaimed Mercy – will be released by Double Six / Domino on June 14.

PINK FLOYD ARE ON THE COVER OF THE NEW UNCUT – ORDER YOUR COPY HERE

Watch a video for lead single “How We See The Light” below:

Advertisement

In contrast to Mercy’s big cast of collaborators, POPtical Illusion was played mostly by Cale in his Los Angeles studio. The album was co-produced by longtime artistic partner Nita Scott.

POPtical Illusion will be available on 2xLP, CD and digital formats. The Domino Mart pink & mint limited edition vinyl includes a 7″ featuring two exclusive tracks and a paper ‘objet’. Pre-order POPtical Illusion here and peruse the artwork and tracklisting below:

  1. God Made Me Do It (don’t ask me again)
  2. Davies and Wales
  3. Calling You Out
  4. Edge of Reason
  5. I’m Angry
  6. How We See The Light
  7. Company Commander
  8. Setting Fires
  9. Shark-Shark
  10. Funkball the Brewster
  11. All To The Good
  12. Laughing In My Sleep
  13. There Will Be No River

Advertisement
Advertisement

Latest Issue

Buy Now
Subscribe Today
Advertisement

Features

Advertisement

SHOP UNCUT

Advertisement

Subscribe to Uncut today and never miss an issue.

Save up to 26% when you subscribe online

Learn More