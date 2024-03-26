Watch a video for John Cale’s new single, “How We See The Light”

John Cale has announced that his new album POPtical Illusion – a swift follow-up to 2023’s acclaimed Mercy – will be released by Double Six / Domino on June 14.

Watch a video for lead single “How We See The Light” below:

In contrast to Mercy’s big cast of collaborators, POPtical Illusion was played mostly by Cale in his Los Angeles studio. The album was co-produced by longtime artistic partner Nita Scott.

POPtical Illusion will be available on 2xLP, CD and digital formats. The Domino Mart pink & mint limited edition vinyl includes a 7″ featuring two exclusive tracks and a paper ‘objet’. Pre-order POPtical Illusion here and peruse the artwork and tracklisting below:

God Made Me Do It (don’t ask me again) Davies and Wales Calling You Out Edge of Reason I’m Angry How We See The Light Company Commander Setting Fires Shark-Shark Funkball the Brewster All To The Good Laughing In My Sleep There Will Be No River