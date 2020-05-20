Watch a video for Idles’ new single, “Mr Motivator”

Idles have released a new single called “Mr Motivator” – the first preview of their third LP due out later this year.

Watch a video for the song, featuring fan-sourced exercise footage, below:

Says Idles frontman Joe Talbot: “We want to start this journey with a means to not only encapsulate the album’s sentiment, but to encourage our audience to dance like no one is watching and plough through these dark times with a two tonne machete of a song and the most beautiful community of scumbags ever assembled. Let’s go. All is love.”