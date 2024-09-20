Watch a video for Bon Iver’s new song, “S P E Y S I D E”

Justin Vernon has announced that his SABLE EP – the first new Bon Iver record in more than five years – will be released by Jagjaguwar on October 18.
According to the press release, SABLE is “Emerging from a slow-burning breakdown – possibly done with music, thinking increasingly about the process of healing… a space for Vernon to unpack the darkness, pressure and anxiety that amounted to one of the most trying periods of his life.”
The three songs on SABLE, written from 2020-2023, were recorded at April Base in Wisconsin, produced by Justin Vernon and Jim-E Stack.
Watch a video for the track “S P E Y S I D E” below, directed by Erinn Springer, and pre-order SABLE here.