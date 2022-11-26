View a gallery of rare Jimi Hendrix photos

Purple hoorays are due for
Jimi Hendrix, who would have been 80 today (November 27). To celebrate, Chronicle Chroma and Experience Hendrix have put together a new photobook simply called JIMI – a comprehensive visual celebration of Hendrix featuring rare photographs, personal memorabilia, lyric sheets and quotes from the likes of Paul McCartney, Ron Wood, Dave Grohl and more.
Take a sneak peek at some of those rare
Hendrix photos in our gallery below:
Jimi Hendrix wearing his football uniform at home, circa 1956, Seattle, Washington. Photo from JIMI by Janie Hendrix and John Mc Dermott. Published by Chronicle Chroma. Courtesy James “Al” Hendrix Collection / © Authentic Hendrix, LLC
Jimi Hendrix performing at the Northern California Folk-Rock Festival, County Fairgrounds, Santa Clara, CA, May 25, 1969. Photo from JIMI by Janie Hendrix and John Mc Dermott. Published by Chronicle Chroma. Richard Peters / © Authentic Hendrix, LLC
Jimi Hendrix headlining performance at Woodstock Art & Music Fair, August 18, 1969 Photo from JIMI by Janie Hendrix and John Mc Dermott. Published by Chronicle Chroma. Allan Koss / © Authentic Hendrix, LLC
Jimi Hendrix with his Danelectro guitar, circa August 1960, outside the family home on Yesler Street in Seattle, WA. Photo from JIMI by Janie Hendrix and John Mc Dermott. Published by Chronicle Chroma. Courtesy James “Al” Hendrix Collection / © Authentic Hendrix, LLC
Jimi Hendrix in Nottingham, England, April 20, 1967. Photo from JIMI by Janie Hendrix and John Mc Dermott. Published by Chronicle Chroma. Tony Gale / © Authentic Hendrix, LLC
Jimi Hendrix and his sister Janie Hendrix, backstage at Seattle Center Arena, Seattle, WA, February 12, 1968. Photo from JIMI by Janie Hendrix and John Mc Dermott. Published by Chronicle Chroma. Ulvis Alberts / MoPOP / Authentic Hendrix, LLC
Jimi Hendrix performing at the Royal Albert Hall, London, England, February 18, 1969. Photo from JIMI by Janie Hendrix and John Mc Dermott. Published by Chronicle Chroma. Graham F. Page / MoPOP / Authentic Hendrix, LLC
is out now, published by Chronicle Chroma JIMI: The Official 80th Anniversary Edition
The
Jimi Hendrix Experience live album is out now on 2LP vinyl, CD and all digital platforms Los Angeles Forum: April 26, 1969
Uncut’s Ultimate Music Guide to Jimi Hendrix – Deluxe Edition is still available from our online store