Van Morrison announces new album, Three Chords & The Truth

Hear first track "Dark Night Of The Soul" now

Van Morrison has announced that his new album, Three Chords & The Truth, will be released by Exile/Caroline International on October 25.

Hear the first track from it, “Dark Night Of The Soul”, below:

Featuring 14 new compositions, Three Chords & The Truth was produced and written by Van Morrison, except for “If We Wait for Mountains” which was co-written with Don Black. The album features contributions from guitarist Jay Berliner and a duet with The Righteous Brothers’ Bill Medley.

Explaining what it was like to record the album, Van Morrison said: “You’re just plugging into the feeling of it, more the feeling of it… when they’re playing… It’s like reading me. So, I think there’s more of that connection.”

Peruse Morrison’s latest touring schedule below:

Oct 2nd Reno, Grand Sierra Resort (SOLD OUT)

Oct 4th Los Angeles, The Greek Theatre,

Oct 5th Santa Barbara Bowl (SOLD OUT)

Oct 6th Los Angeles, Hollywood Bowl

Oct 8th Churla Vista CA, North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre,

Oct 21st Bournemouth, International Centre

Oct 23rd Cardiff, St David’s Hall

Oct 27th Oxford, New Theatre

Oct 28th Nottingham, Royal Concert Hall

Dec 2nd Brighton, Dome

Dec 3rd Brighton, Dome

Dec 31st Belfast, Stormont Hotel (SOLD OUT)

Jan 1st Belfast, Stormont Hotel (SOLD OUT)

Jan 2nd Belfast, Stormont Hotel (SOLD OUT)

Jan 31st Las Vegas, The Colosseum at Caesars Palace

Feb 1st Las Vegas, The Colosseum at Caesars Palace,

Feb 5th Las Vegas, The Colosseum at Caesars Palace,

Feb 7th Las Vegas, The Colosseum at Caesars Palace,

Feb 8th Las Vegas, The Colosseum at Caesars Palace,

Mar 20th London, The Palladium

Mar 21st London, The Palladium

Mar 22nd London, The Palladium

Mar 24th London, The Palladium

Mar 25th London, The Palladium

