Unheard 1974 Bowie live shows released for Record Store Day

I’m Only Dancing (The Soul Tour ’74) is a new double album of previously unheard David Bowie live recordings from late 1974, due for released on Record Store Day (April 18).

Taken from recently discovered sources in The David Bowie Archive, I’m Only Dancing (The Soul Tour ’74) was recorded mostly during Bowie’s performance at the Michigan Palace, Detroit on October 20, 1974, with the encores taken from the Municipal Auditorium, Nashville on November 30, 1974.

The Soul Tour was a radical mid-tour departure from Bowie’s 1974 Diamond Dogs theatrical extravaganza. During a three week break in late 1974, the Diamond Dogs tour’s elaborate stage set was drastically stripped back, and the tour’s set list overhauled to include as-yet-unreleased tracks from the Young Americans sessions at Sigma Sound in Philadelphia. The Soul Tour also featured a revamped band, augmented to include musicians and vocalists from those sessions, and rechristened The Mike Garson Band.

The artwork for both the 2xLP and 2xCD releases is based on the original design for the programmes available at venues for dates on The Soul Tour. The Soul Tour only visited 17 cities in the East and South of US and this is the first time that any audio from this incarnation of the tour has ever been officially released.

Record Store Day will also see the released of ChangesNowBowie, a 9-track session recorded for radio and broadcast by the BBC on Bowie’s 50th birthday on 8th January, 1997. This mostly acoustic session was recorded and mixed at Looking Glass Studios in New York in November 1996.