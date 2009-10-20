U2 to broadcast US concert live on YouTube this weekend

See the gig live on Sunday

U2 are to stream their concert in Pasadena live through YouTube this weekend.

Playing at the Pasadena Rose Bowl – the entire concert will be able to be be viewed from 8.30pm (PT) [3.30 GMT] on October 25.

The Youtube trailer for the show says that fans in the following countries will be able to see the live concert stream: US, UK, France, Canada, Italy, Spain, Japan, Brazil, Australia, NZ, Ireland, Mexico, India, Israel, South Korea, and the Netherlands.

Click here for more information and to watch on Sunday: Youtube.com/u2

Latest music and film news on Uncut.co.uk







Pic credit: PA Photos