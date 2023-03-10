Tom Waits’ Closing Time due for 50th anniversary reissue

Tom Waits‘ legendary debut album, Closing Time, is due for a special 50th anniversary vinyl reissue.
The album’s 50th-anniversary edition will be available from June 2 in black and clear vinyl versions as a double 180g LP cut at 45 RPM with half-speed mastering by London’s Abbey Road Studios. The gatefold jacket was also specially created with thicker board and black poly-lined inner sleeves.
You can pre-order a copy here.
Although Waits’ has long since moved on stylistically since, Closing Time remains an important document of the artist in the early days of his career.
Closing Time tracklisting:
Side one
“Ol’ ’55”
“I Hope That I Don’t Fall in Love with You”
“Virginia Avenue”
“Old Shoes (& Picture Postcards)”
“Midnight Lullaby”
“Martha”
Side two
“Rosie”
“Lonely”
“Ice Cream Man”
“Little Trip to Heaven (On the Wings of Your Love)”
“Grapefruit Moon”
“Closing Time” (instrumental)