Tom Waits’ Closing Time due for 50th anniversary reissue

Tom Waits‘ legendary debut album, Closing Time, is due for a special 50th anniversary vinyl reissue.

The album’s 50th-anniversary edition will be available from June 2 in black and clear vinyl versions as a double 180g LP cut at 45 RPM with half-speed mastering by London’s Abbey Road Studios. The gatefold jacket was also specially created with thicker board and black poly-lined inner sleeves.

Although Waits’ has long since moved on stylistically since, Closing Time remains an important document of the artist in the early days of his career.

Closing Time tracklisting:

Side one

“Ol’ ’55”

“I Hope That I Don’t Fall in Love with You”

“Virginia Avenue”

“Old Shoes (& Picture Postcards)”

“Midnight Lullaby”

“Martha”

Side two

“Rosie”

“Lonely”

“Ice Cream Man”

“Little Trip to Heaven (On the Wings of Your Love)”

“Grapefruit Moon”

“Closing Time” (instrumental)