Thom Yorke, Kendrick Lamar, Sade nominated for Oscar

Quincy Jones, Sampha, Jónsi and Dolly Parton also shortlisted for Best Original Song
The shortlist for the Best Original Song category of 2019’s Academy Awards has been announced.
It includes Thom Yorke’s Suspiria theme song, Sade’s “The Big Unknown” from Widows and “All The Stars” from Black Panther by Kendrick Lamar and SZA.
See the full list of nominees below:
Willie Watson, Tim Blake Nelson, Willie Watson, Tim Blake Nelson – ‘When A Cowboy Trades His Spurs For Wings (The Ballad of Buster Scruggs)
Sampha – ‘Treasure’ Beautiful Boy
Kendrick Lamar and SZA – ‘All The Stars’ Black Panther
Jónsi and Troye Sivan – ‘Revelation’ Boy Erased
Dolly Parton – ‘Girl in the Movies’ Dumplin
Arlissa – ‘We Won’t Move’ The Hate U Give
Emily Blunt – ‘The Place Where Lost Things Go’ Mary Poppins Returns
Emily Blunt and Lin-Manuel Miranda – ‘Trip A Little Light Fantastic’ Mary Poppins Returns
Quincy Jones, Chaka Khan, and Mark Ronson – ‘Keep Reachin’ Quincy
Jennifer Hudson and Diane Warren – ‘I’ll Fight’ RBG
Gal Gadot and Sarah Silverman – ‘A Place Called Slaughter Race’ Ralph Breaks the Internet
The Coup and Lakeith Stanfield – ‘OYAHYTT’ Sorry to Bother You
Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper – ‘Shallow’ A Star is Born
Thom Yorke – ‘Suspirium’ Suspiria
Sade – ‘The Big Unknown’ Widows
2019’s Academy Awards ceremony takes place on February 24.
