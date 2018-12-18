Thom Yorke, Kendrick Lamar, Sade nominated for Oscar

Quincy Jones, Sampha, Jónsi and Dolly Parton also shortlisted for Best Original Song

The shortlist for the Best Original Song category of 2019’s Academy Awards has been announced.

It includes Thom Yorke’s Suspiria theme song, Sade’s “The Big Unknown” from Widows and “All The Stars” from Black Panther by Kendrick Lamar and SZA.

See the full list of nominees below:

Willie Watson, Tim Blake Nelson, Willie Watson, Tim Blake Nelson – ‘When A Cowboy Trades His Spurs For Wings (The Ballad of Buster Scruggs)

Sampha – ‘Treasure’ Beautiful Boy

Kendrick Lamar and SZA – ‘All The Stars’ Black Panther

Jónsi and Troye Sivan – ‘Revelation’ Boy Erased

Dolly Parton – ‘Girl in the Movies’ Dumplin

Arlissa – ‘We Won’t Move’ The Hate U Give

Emily Blunt – ‘The Place Where Lost Things Go’ Mary Poppins Returns

Emily Blunt and Lin-Manuel Miranda – ‘Trip A Little Light Fantastic’ Mary Poppins Returns

Quincy Jones, Chaka Khan, and Mark Ronson – ‘Keep Reachin’ Quincy

Jennifer Hudson and Diane Warren – ‘I’ll Fight’ RBG

Gal Gadot and Sarah Silverman – ‘A Place Called Slaughter Race’ Ralph Breaks the Internet

The Coup and Lakeith Stanfield – ‘OYAHYTT’ Sorry to Bother You

Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper – ‘Shallow’ A Star is Born

Thom Yorke – ‘Suspirium’ Suspiria

Sade – ‘The Big Unknown’ Widows

2019’s Academy Awards ceremony takes place on February 24.

