Third Man to release last ever show by The Stooges’ original line-up

Third Man Records have announced the upcoming release of The Stooges’ Live At Goose Lake: August 8, 1970 – the last ever performance of the original line-up of the band and indeed the only known soundboard recording of said line-up.

The festival slot found The Stooges promoting their just-released Fun House album, although legend has it that bassist Dave Alexander turned up too wasted to play, hastening the collapse of the band. This recently unearthed recording – found buried in the basement of a Michigan farmhouse, restored by Vance Powell and mastered by Bill Skibbe – suggests that story may not be entirely correct.

Listen to “TV Eye” below:

The album will be released almost 50 years to the day of the original performance, on August 7, 2020. It comes on CD, digital and vinyl formats – including two limited edition coloured vinyl variants – with liner notes by Uncut’s Jaan Uhelzski. Read more and pre-order here.

Fun House itself will be reissued as a 15xLP boxset in July.