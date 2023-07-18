The Who unveil Who’s Next / Life House deluxe editions

On September 15, UMR will reissue The Who’s 1971 album Who’s Next in a series of deluxe editions incorporating the abandoned Life House project from which it evolved.

ORDER NOW: Kate Bush is on the cover of the latest UNCUT

In new liner notes, Pete Townshend describes Life House as “a portentous polemic about the coming of a nation beaten down by climate issues and pollution.”

The Super Deluxe edition of Who’s Next/Life House will contain 10 CDs, all remastered from the original tapes by longtime Who engineer Jon Astley, plus a Blu-ray Audio disc with newly-created Atmos & 5.1 surround mixes of Who’s Next (and 14 bonus tracks) by Steven Wilson.

Advertisement

Among the 155 tracks on the Super Deluxe edition are Townshend’s demos for Life House; The Who’s 1971 session recordings at the Record Plant in New York; sessions at Olympic Studios in London from 1970-1972; and, for the first time, two newly mixed and complete 1971 concerts from London’s Young Vic Theatre and San Francisco’s Civic Auditorium.

The box set also contains a 100-page hardback book containing Townshend’s introduction and new sleevenotes. Also included is Life House – The Graphic Novel, a newly commissioned, 170-page hardback book overseen by Townshend that tells the story behind the project. Completing the set are reproductions of two gig posters and two concert programmes, plus pin badges and a colour photo of The Who with printed autographs.

Who’s Next will also be available as limited edition 4-LP and 3-LP sets, featuring, respectively, the first-ever complete release of the San Francisco concert from 1971 and vinyl replicas of Townshend’s original Life House. The original Who’s Next album will also be available as a single LP half-speed remaster completed at Abbey Road Studios, and in other exclusive single vinyl versions.

Advertisement

Peruse the complete tracklistings and pre-order here.