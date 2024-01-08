The Who, Noel Gallagher, Paul Weller and Robert Plant for Teenage Cancer Trust shows

The Who (and orchestra) will headline two of this year’s Teenage Cancer Trust benefit shows at the Royal Albert Hall in March, supported by Squeeze.

In his final year of curating the series before the mantle passes to a variety of guest curators, Roger Daltrey has secured headline shows by Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds, The Chemical Brothers and Young Fathers.

Rounding off the 2024 series is a special show called Ovation: A Celebration of 24 Years of Gigs For Teenage Cancer Trust, featuring Roger Daltrey, Kelly Jones, Robert Plant with Saving Grace, Pete Townshend, Eddie Vedder and Paul Weller.

See the full list of March 2024 Teenage Cancer Trust shows at the Royal Albert Hall below. Tickets go on sale at 9am GMT on Friday (January 12) from here.

Mon 18 – The Who with orchestra + Squeeze

Tue 19 – Evening of comedy (line-up TBA)

Weds 20 – The Who with orchestra + Squeeze

Thurs 21 – Noel Gallagher’s High Flying Birds + Blossoms

Fri 22 – Young Fathers + special guests

Sat 23 – The Chemical Brothers

Sun 24 – ‘Ovation’ – A Celebration of 24 Years of Gigs For Teenage Cancer Trust with: Roger Daltrey, Kelly Jones, Robert Plant with Saving Grace, Pete Townshend, Eddie Vedder, Paul Weller

