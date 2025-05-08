The Who have revealed that their upcoming North American tour will be their last. At a press conference today (May 8) at London’s Iconic Gallery, Roger Daltrey and Pete Townshend announced details of The Song Is Over: The North American Farewell Tour, which kicks off in Florida on August 16, ending in Las Vegas on September 28.

“Well, all good things must come to an end,” said Pete Townshend. “It is a poignant time. For me, playing to American audiences and those in Canada has always been incredible… Roger and I are in a good place, despite our age, eager to throw our weight behind this fond farewell to all our faithful fans, and hopefully to new ones who might jump in to see what they have been missing for the last 57 years. This tour will be about fond memories, love and laughter.”

“To me, America has always been great,” added Roger Daltrey. “The cultural differences had a huge impact on me, this was the land of the possible. It’s not easy to end the big part of my life that touring with The Who has been. Thanks for being there for us and look forward to seeing you one last time.”

Asked about the possibility of a similar farewell tour in the UK, Daltrey simply said: “Let’s see if we survive this one…”

Peruse the North American tourdates below:

Aug 16 – Sunrise, FL – Amerant Bank Arena

Aug 19 – Newark, NJ – Prudential Center

Aug 21 – Philadelphia, PA – Wells Fargo Center

Aug 23 – Atlantic City, NJ – Jim Whelan Boardwalk Hall

Aug 26 – Boston, MA – Fenway Park

Aug 28 – Wantagh, NY – Northwell at Jones Beach Theater

Aug 30 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden

Sep 2 – Toronto, ON – Budweiser Stage

Sep 4 – Toronto, ON – Budweiser Stage

Sep 7 – Chicago, IL – United Center

Sep 17 – Los Angeles, CA – Hollywood Bowl

Sep 19 – Los Angeles, CA – Hollywood Bowl

Sep 21 – Mountain View, CA – Shoreline Amphitheatre

Sep 23 – Vancouver, BC – Rogers Arena|

Sep 25 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena

Sep 28 – Las Vegas, NV – MGM Grand Garden Arena

Tickets go on general sale on Friday, May 16 at 10am local time from here. There is a pre-sale for Citi cardmembers and Whooligan Fan Club members.

Read more from The Who’s press conference in the next issue of Uncut.