The Wedding Present announce album of Bond theme covers

The Wedding Present have announced an album of 20 Bond themes covered by current and former members of the band.

Not From Where I’m Standing will be released on December 4 via Leeds label Come Play With Me, with 100% of the profits donated to mental health charity CALM (Campaign Against Living Miserably).

“Where do ideas like this come from? Well, I can tell you that this one was born during a soundcheck in New Zealand, in 2013, when the band were playing around with the main melody of the classic Bond theme ‘You Only Live Twice’,’” said David Gedge.

“And then came another idea. Each of the artists on this proposed compilation would be required to have a physical connection to Cinerama or The Wedding Present. I liked the unifying feel of that. I suppose it appealed to the collector in me. None of the artists I approached asked for payment for their track and so the obvious thing to do was to make this a benefit album. The ‘CALM’ organisation was suggested to me as a charity that’s doing great work and, after we’d heard more, we were keen to support it.”

Check out the tracklisting for Not From Where I’m Standing below and pre-order here.

Side A

1. James Bond Theme – The Sleazoids

2. You Only Live Twice – The Wedding Present

3. Goldfinger – Simone White

4. Goldeneye – Follow The Moths

5. The Man With The Golden Gun – Jetstream Pony Side

Side B

1. Live And Let Die – The Donalds

2. The World Is Not Enough – Maria Scaroni

3. Diamonds Are Forever – Cinerama

4. Tomorrow Never Dies – Danielle Wadey & Charles Layton

5. All Time High – Minitel Side

Side C

1. Nobody Does It Better – Samuel Beer-Pearce

2. For Your Eyes Only – Klee

3. Thunderball – The Legendary Len Liggins

4. Mr Kiss Kiss Bang Bang – Sleeper featuring David Lewis Gedge

5. From Russia With Love – Graeme Ramsay Side

Side D

1. View To A Kill – Terry de Castro

2. Die Another Day – The Ukrainians

3. Skyfall – Such Small Hands

4. On Her Majesty’s Secret Service – Shaun Charman

5. We Have All The Time In The World – David Lewis Gedge