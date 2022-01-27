The Weather Station announces new album, shares new song “Endless Time”

Tamara Lindeman, aka The Weather Station, has announced a new album, How Is It That I Should Look At The Stars.

The album is a companion piece to last year’s Ignorance – which was voted Uncut’s Best Album Of 2021.

Lindeham has shared a track from the album – here’s “Endless Time“:

Advertisement

How Is It That I Should Look At The Stars was recorded live at Toronto’s Canterbury Music Studios between March 10 – 12, 2020, with Jean Martin co-producing. Lindeman’s band for the record include Christine Bougie on guitar and lap steel, Karen Ng on saxophone and clarinet, Ben Whiteley on upright bass, Ryan Driver on piano, flute, and vocals, and Tania Gill on wurlitzer, rhodes, and pianet.

“With Ignorance, I wrote more songs than I ever had in my life,” Lindeman tells Uncut. “It was such a time of intense creativity for me. The songs on How Is It That I Should Look At The Stars were all written at the same time. They intersect and converse with each other. So it’s a companion, not a follow-up; a piece of the same puzzle.

“The songs were so internal, so naive, so gentle; they didn’t fit the sound and production vision I had in mind for Ignorance. But it’s all the same themes, plus maybe a bit more about writing. When it came to the session in Toronto, I just wanted the songs to be recorded. I paid for it myself and didn’t really tell anyone. I saw it as a quiet, strange album of ballads. It was a beautiful and gentle experience. It was recorded live in March 2020, as a mostly improvised performance. It was a very special band – mostly women, mostly jazz musicians. People who could respond in the moment and who I trusted completely. It was the most peaceful recording session I’ve ever been a part of.”

The tracklisting for How Is It That I Should Look At The Stars is:

Marsh

Endless Time

Taught

Ignorance

To Talk About

Stars

Song

Sway

Sleight of Hand

Loving You

You can pre-order the album here.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, The Weather Station tour the UK and EU in Spring.

Sunday March 13, 2022 – London, UK @ Rough Trade East (solo performance + signing)

Tuesday March 15, 2022 – Brighton, UK @ Komedia +

Wednesday March 16, 2022 – Bristol, UK @ Thekla +

Thursday March 17, 2022 – Manchester, UK @ Gorilla +

Friday March 18, 2022 – Dublin, IE @ Workmans Club +

Saturday March 19, 2022 – Belfast, UK @ Black Box +

Monday March 21, 2022 – Glasgow, UK @ Mono +

Tuesday March 22, 2022 – Leeds, UK @ Brudenell Social Club +

Wednesday March 23, 2022 – London, UK @ Scala +

Friday March 25, 2022 – Brussels, BE @ Botanique ~

Saturday March 26, 2022 – Paris, FR @ La Boule Noire ~

Sunday March 27, 2022 – Amsterdam, NL @ Paradiso Noord ~

Monday March 28, 2022 – Berlin, DE @ Frannz Club ~

Wednesday March 30, 2022 – Copenhagen, DK @ Loppen ~

Thursday March 31, 2022 – Oslo, NO @ Bla ~

Friday April 1, 2022 – Stockholm, SE @ Debaser / Bar Brooklyn ~

Saturday April 2, 2022 – Gothenburg, SE @ Oceanen ~

Monday April 4, 2022 – Hamburg, DE @ Nochtwache ~

Tuesday April 5, 2022 – Cologne, DE @ Blue Shell ~

Wednesday April 6, 2022 – Munich, DE @ Milla ~

Thursday April 7, 2022 – Zurich, CH @ Bogen F ~

Saturday June 11, 2022 – Barcelona, ES @ Primavera ~

+ = with support form Ami Dang

~ = with support from Aoife Nessa Frances