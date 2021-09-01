Subscribe
The Specials delay release of new album Protest Songs 1924–2012

Vinyl delays have forced the move

By Charlotte Krol
Lynval Golding of The Specials
Lynval Golding of The Specials performs live in 2019. Credit: Jim Bennett/Getty Images

The Specials have pushed back the release of their forthcoming protest song covers album by a week.

Protest Songs 1924–2012, which was originally due to hit shelves on September 24, will now be released on October 1 to allow for the vinyl format to reach fans on the same day.

The band confirmed the move in a statement posted to their Twitter: “In order to get everyone their vinyl on [the] release date we’ve had to move the release of Protest Songs 1924–2012 back a week to October 1st.”

Earlier this month the group shared the first track Freedom Highway, a track written by the Staple Singers for the famous civil rights marches from Selma to Montgomery in 1965.

Across the album’s 12 songs, The Specials also take on versions of tracks by Talking HeadsBob MarleyLeonard Cohen and more.

Meanwhile, the band kicked off a new UK tour yesterday (August 31) at Bristol’s O2 Academy before wrapping things up at London’s Troxy on September 25. They also play Dublin’s Trinity College next year on July 2.

The Specials’ UK tour 2021:

August

Tuesday 31 – Bristol, O2 Academy Bristol

September

Thursday 02 – Plymouth, Plymouth Pavilions
Friday 03 – Bournemouth, Windsor Hall (BIC)
Saturday 04 – Brighton Centre
Monday 06 – Glasgow, Barrowland
Tuesday 07 – Edinburgh, Usher Hall
Thursday 09 – Manchester, O2 Victoria Warehouse
Friday 10 – Cardiff, Motorpoint Arena
Saturday 11 – Coventry, Coventry Building Society Arena
Monday 13 – Hull, Bonus Arena
Tuesday 14 – Blackpool, Empress Ballroom
Thursday 16 – Birmingham, O2 Academy Birmingham
Friday 17 – Nottingham, Motorpoint Arena
Saturday 18 – Doncaster, Dome
Monday 20 – Newcastle upon Tyne, O2 City Hall
Tuesday 21 – Reading, Rivermead Leisure Complex
Thursday 23 – London, Roundhouse
Friday 24 – London, Roundhouse
Saturday 25 – London, Troxy

Originally published on NME
