The Specials announce August Bank Holiday gig in Margate

The Specials have revealed that they will play Dreamland in Margate on Saturday August 28.

Here we go!! @DreamlandMarg

Tickets on sale on Thursday 🖤 pic.twitter.com/l2RJUU5NzS — The Specials (@thespecials) March 29, 2021

Tickets go on sale on Thursday (April 1) from here.

The band have already rescheduled their show at The Piece Hall, Halifax, for August 29. They’ll be joined for that one by The Rifles, The Skints and OffWorld. Support acts for Dreamland will be announced in due course.