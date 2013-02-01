The Specials announce American tour dates

The Specials have announced tour dates for the United States. The band, who announced on their website in January that vocalist Neville Staples would cease touring for medical reasons, have confirming shows in Chicago, Los Angeles, San Diego and San Francisco in addition to the band’s appearance at the South By Southwest festival in March. The band have already announced a batch of UK shows in May. The dates are as follows: March 11: The Vic Theatre, Chicago, IL March 13: South By Southwest, Austin, TX

March 11: The Vic Theatre, Chicago, IL

March 13: South By Southwest, Austin, TX

March 15: South By Southwest, Austin, TX

March 18: Club Nokia, Los Angeles, CA

March 19: House of Blues, San Diego, CA

March 20: Fox Theater, Pomona, CA

March 22: Ventura Theatre, Ventura, CA

March 23: The Warfield, San Francisco, CA

March 26: Roseland Theater, Portland, OR

March 27: Showbox SoDo, Seattle, WA

March 29: The Commodore, Vancouver, B.C.

March 30: The Vogue, Vancouver, B.C.

May 10: Barrowland, Glasgow, UK

May 13: O2 Academy, Newcastle, UK

May 15: O2 Apollo, Manchester, UK

May 18: Olympia, Liverpool, UK

May 19: De Montfort Hall, Leicester, UK

May 21: O2 Academy, Birmingham, UK

May 23: Centre, Newport, UK

May 25: Winter Gardens, Margate, UK

May 26: Guildhall, Portsmouth, UK

May 28: O2 Academy Brixton, London, UK