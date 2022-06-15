The Rolling Stones postpone Bern, Switzerland gig as Mick Jagger’s COVID illness continues

The Rolling Stones have postponed Friday’s (June 17) show in Bern, Switzerland after Mick Jagger contracted COVID.

The band announced Monday (June 13) a last-minute cancellation of their concert at the Johan Cruijff Arena in Amsterdam, the Netherlands. It followed frontman Jagger testing positive after experiencing symptoms of COVID upon arrival at the venue.

Now, the rockers’ gig at Wankdorf Stadium in Switzerland has also been postponed until a later date. Original tickets will be honoured, but a new date is to be announced.

Part of a statement on the band’s social media reads: “The Rolling Stones are deeply sorry for this postponement, but the safety of the audience, fellow musicians and the touring crew has to take priority.”

Despite the news, the Stones said that their show at the San Siro Stadium in Milan, Italy on Tuesday (June 21) will currently still go ahead.

The rock veterans are currently in the midst of a European tour celebrating the group’s sixtieth anniversary.

Next week, they play in London as part of BST Hyde Park, which marks their second return to the UK on the current tour.

At the first show in Madrid they delivered the first-ever live performance of their 1966 single “Out Of Time” and paid tribute to their late drummer Charlie Watts.